Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.33 million.Smart Global also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.68-0.78 EPS.

SGH stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smart Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Global from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $60,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Dow acquired 17,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $537,187.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $357,998. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.