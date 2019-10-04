Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives GBX 1,644 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,633.75 ($21.35).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Smiths Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, with a total value of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68).

Shares of SMIN traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,528 ($19.97). 845,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,601.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,539.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.80 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.