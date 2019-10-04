Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 5.6%

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.52 and last traded at $85.50, approximately 696,992 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 793,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. UBS Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,343,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,141,696 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

