Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading 15.5% Higher

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.71, 169,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 558,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $47.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 57,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,127.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

