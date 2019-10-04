SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.43

SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and traded as low as $21.10. SolGold shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 1,654,753 shares trading hands.

SOLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.69. The company has a market cap of $395.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

