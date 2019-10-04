Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 111000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Southern Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

