SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.00

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

