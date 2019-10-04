SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.94

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and traded as low as $11.28. SpaceandPeople shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.34.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

