Sparkpoint Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,023.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $143,109.00 and $52,023.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00190505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.01014655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00089333 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint's total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,595,607,254 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

