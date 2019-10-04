SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.68

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 1047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3707 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,214,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,915,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 934,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWX)

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

