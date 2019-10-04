Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($2.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 177.33 ($2.32).

SPT stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 197.80 ($2.58). The company had a trading volume of 926,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.64. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 123,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £243,900.36 ($318,699.02).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

