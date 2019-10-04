Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Splunk by 30.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 406,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

SPLK stock traded up $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $119.23. 53,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,333. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

