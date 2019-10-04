SRCOIN Trading Up 58.7% This Week (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market cap of $96,926.00 and $6.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.01016524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00090015 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

