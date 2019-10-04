SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $48.96 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

