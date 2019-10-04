Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. Stamps.com reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth approximately $50,911,000. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 817,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 748,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. 3,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

