Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSG. Barclays cut Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Get Stars Group alerts:

TSG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 540,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,663. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stars Group has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,478 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $232,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $75,451,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.