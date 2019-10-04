StarterCoin Hits Market Cap of $29,667.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $29,667.00 and $660.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00191785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.01017273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StarterCoin Token Profile

StarterCoin’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

