State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 40,332 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

NEE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.71. 51,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,649. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $233.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

