State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 84,787 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of PM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,964. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

