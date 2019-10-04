State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 151,206 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nike were worth $32,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,582 shares of company stock worth $50,562,370. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.32.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

