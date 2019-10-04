State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $392,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 17.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Prologis by 39.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 143,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 19.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 82,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

