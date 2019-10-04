State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $52,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. 4,310,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,623,024. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.