State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 966,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,616. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.