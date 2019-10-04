State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,248 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 52,164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 54.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,685,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

