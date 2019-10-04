State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 105,857 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.55. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $140.40 and a one year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,697 shares of company stock worth $14,980,814 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

