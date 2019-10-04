State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 73,092 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,092 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. 5,468,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,960,678. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.