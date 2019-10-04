State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Position Cut by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

In related news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. 64,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

