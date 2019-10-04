Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $112.50 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, ZB.COM, Kryptono and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.01015339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022596 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,383,593,994 coins and its circulating supply is 20,109,580,139 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Stellarport, Vebitcoin, RippleFox, BCEX, Indodax, Bitbns, Exmo, Koinex, Koineks, Bittrex, Ovis, HitBTC, Liquid, Bitfinex, CryptoMarket, Kucoin, Binance, ZB.COM, Stronghold, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, Cryptomate, Kryptono, GOPAX, Upbit, Kraken, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, OKEx, ABCC, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Kuna, C2CX and CEX.IO. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

