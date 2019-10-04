Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,171,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

