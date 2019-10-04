Stillwater Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $51,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded up $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $162.33. 250,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.