Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 3,698,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,309. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $2,098,000.00. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,952.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,620. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after buying an additional 2,212,289 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after buying an additional 849,117 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 719,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after buying an additional 484,247 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after buying an additional 313,296 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.