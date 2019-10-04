Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.33. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,300.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $421,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $8,050,620 over the last 90 days. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after buying an additional 849,117 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 26.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 719,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 562.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after buying an additional 2,212,289 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.3% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after buying an additional 313,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 880,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 227,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

