Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,309. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,620. 56.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 392.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.