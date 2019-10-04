Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,836,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.18. 23,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average of $179.59. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $207.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

