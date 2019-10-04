Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.31 on Thursday, reaching $1,186.94. 108,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,313. The stock has a market cap of $845.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,201.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,171.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

