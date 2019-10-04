Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $223,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after buying an additional 1,917,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 109,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

