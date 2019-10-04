Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,497,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.36.

In related news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.90. 393,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

