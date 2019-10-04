Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 20.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 595,393 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5,972.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 331,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $14,359,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 26.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 998,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after buying an additional 206,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. 1,025,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,612. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

