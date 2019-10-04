Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 4.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 234.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.79. 4,902,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,722,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

