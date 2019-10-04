Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

