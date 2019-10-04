Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,256.29.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,715.16. 1,255,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,787.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,848.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $847.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

