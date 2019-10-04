Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.88.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.02. 18,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

