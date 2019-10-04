Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42, approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 130,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 371,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

