Streamr DATAcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.99 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $155,166.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, Binance and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00191817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.01018462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, HitBTC, DragonEX, Coinone and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

