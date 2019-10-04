Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$49.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$55.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 26th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.17.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$35.53 and a 52 week high of C$51.78.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.0999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total transaction of C$4,093,569.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

