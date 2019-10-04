Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 24,892 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 193.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of Ardmore Shipping worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 591.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 848,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 125.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 398,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

NYSE ASC opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.20. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.