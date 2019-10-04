Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $281,000 in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,960. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

