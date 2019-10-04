Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $324,000 in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

