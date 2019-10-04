Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 2,964 Shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FWDB stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

