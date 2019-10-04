Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $341,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

JKK stock opened at $189.46 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.30.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

